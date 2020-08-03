Exclusive

Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic

Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...

Yesterday

How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn

One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...

03 august 2020

Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky

The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...

27 july 2020

Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya

Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...

20 july 2020

GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years

Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...

13 july 2020

Dunebridge Worldwide’s support assists miner stay afloat

Mountain Province Diamonds, the Canadian mining company headquartered in Toronto, had reported Q2 losses of $21.8m as COVID-19 had brought demand down drastically. The miner was not able to hold any formal sales during Q2.
However, Mountain Province’s shareholder Dunebridge Worldwide helped by buying almost all the output. More than $22.6m out of Â£25m of the miner’s sales were to Dunebridge, the Bahamas-registered company owned by Irish billionaire Dermot Desmond.
Dunebridge is reported to have agreed to buy about $50m of rough at the market-related prices and also pay Mountain Province its share of the profits. 
Stuart Brown, president and CEO said:"The agreement with Dunebridge has provided the company with a vital liquidity lifeline. We believe the market will start improving later in the third quarter of this year and strengthen with the start of the major retail season towards the end of the year and into 2021," he added.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

