Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
Yesterday
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
Endiama in radio programme to educate citizens on diamond operations
The Lunda Sul Province is rich in diamonds and it hosts Catoca Mine, which produces the bulk of Angola’s rough diamonds.
"It [the radio programme] is an important step," Endiama chairperson José Manuel Ganga Júnior was quoted as saying by Angola Mining Weekly.
He said the show dubbed, “The voice of the miner”, also seeks to make citizens aware of the operations of mining companies and their social impact on local communities.
The show will also be broadcast Lunda-Norte, another diamond mining province in Angola.
The Angolan police recently seized 462 diamonds in Lunda Norte under ‘Operation Transparency’.
The operation was launched in December 2018 to combat illegal diamond mining, administrative infractions and illegal immigration.
Angola produced 3 million carats between January and June this year, which was 40% lower compared to 5 million, a year earlier.
The drop was attributed to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished