Endiama in radio programme to educate citizens on diamond operations

Angola’s state-owned diamond company, Endiama has this month broadcast a radio programme aimed at educating citizens in the province of Lunda Sul on the operations of the diamond industry.

The Lunda Sul Province is rich in diamonds and it hosts Catoca Mine, which produces the bulk of Angola’s rough diamonds.

"It [the radio programme] is an important step," Endiama chairperson José Manuel Ganga Júnior was quoted as saying by Angola Mining Weekly.

He said the show dubbed, “The voice of the miner”, also seeks to make citizens aware of the operations of mining companies and their social impact on local communities.

The show will also be broadcast Lunda-Norte, another diamond mining province in Angola.

The Angolan police recently seized 462 diamonds in Lunda Norte under ‘Operation Transparency’.

The operation was launched in December 2018 to combat illegal diamond mining, administrative infractions and illegal immigration.

Angola produced 3 million carats between January and June this year, which was 40% lower compared to 5 million, a year earlier.

The drop was attributed to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





