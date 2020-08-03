Exclusive
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
Yesterday
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
Botswana Q2 diamond exports drop 68% as COVID-19 bites – report
Reuters quoted the country’s central bank as saying that no rough exports were recorded in May, while only $20 million worth of diamonds were exported in June.
The diamond business was affected by global travel restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.
Botswana also closed its borders last March and imposed a nationwide lockdown that was only called off towards the end of May.
Debswana, a joint venture between Botswana and De Beers, saw its exports of diamonds in the second quarter of 2020 dropping to $293 million from $916 million, a year earlier.
Diamonds account for about 70% of the Botswana’s exports.
The country is expected to record a budget deficit of $1.7 billion over a period of two years and five months.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished