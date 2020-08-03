Exclusive
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
ALROSA earns $35.8 million from diamond sales in July
‘Given the situation in the diamond value chain is challenging, specifically at the midstream, we kept supporting with the unprecedented measures our long-term clients, offering them an opportunity to refrain from buying contracted volumes of rough in July. Furthermore, we decided, as a measure of support amidst extremely challenging market conditions, to provide our clients with an additional flexibility. Nevertheless, we see the market's interest in expensive goods, such as special size and large diamonds of high color and quality characteristics. In July, we successfully auctioned +10.8 carats’ diamonds in Israel and Belgium. We also sold expensive rough on spot. As a result, the average realized price of gem-quality diamonds in July increased by 9x compared this year's average. As for the terms of the August trading session and the possibility of offering our clients an option to defer purchases, the decision has not been taken yet,’ ALROSA Deputy CEO Evgeny Agureev commented. He noted that the company would continue doing everything needed to reach the market supply and demand balance as soon as possible.