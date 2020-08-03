Exclusive
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
Today
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
Anjin returns to full-scale Marange operations as it pumps in $38 million
Anjin and several other companies were barred from Marange in 2016 by the then government of the late Robert Mugabe for allegedly failing to remit diamond revenue to the treasury.
This led to the establishment of the state-owned Zimbabwe Diamond Consolidated Company (ZCDC).
Anjin was, however, allowed to return to Marange last year by the new administration of president Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The Zimbabwean president, who officiated at a ceremony to mark the official resumption of operations in Marange, said Harare’s 2016 decision to force out alluvial diamond miners affected production for the last four years.
“We are now determined to restore the productivity of diamonds for the development of our economy,” he said.
Mnangagwa also said Zimbabwe should add value to its diamonds rather than exporting the stones in their rough state.
“I am informed that there is a place in India where there is no diamond mine, but they have a US$5 billion diamond industry. I’m told Zimbabwe contributes a lot of diamonds there…,” he said.
The executive director of Centre for Natural Resources Governance Farai Maguwu criticized the return of the Chinese to Marange.
“Do we need Chinese nationals to travel 10878 kilometres from Beijing to Zimbabwe to do alluvial diamond panning and yet we vana vevhu hava basa (Zimbabweans are unemployed),” he tweeted.
“Today Mr Mnangagwa is commissioning Chinese criminals to continue looting Marange diamonds. [Between] 2010 and 2013 they remitted nothing to treasury. Mugabe kicked them out in 2016 [and Mnangagwa] brought them back in 2019.”
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean president said his government was aware of various deposits of diamonds outside Manicaland that would be exploited in the near future.
“It is our desire that both local and foreign investors should come and take up investment opportunities in the diamond industry,” he said.
“We must look beyond the horizon and develop robust strategies to come up with a thriving mining sector to grow our economy.”
Russia’s ALROSA, which established a joint venture with ZCDC, recently commenced diamond exploration in three provinces of Zimbabwe.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished