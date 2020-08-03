Exclusive
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
Today
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
Call for international audit of Zim diamond earnings since 2010
The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance deputy president Tendai Biti, who controlled the national purse during the government of national unity from 2009 to 2013, said diamonds had failed to benefit the ordinary peole in Zimbabwe.
“Future democratic government in Zimbabwe must review and audit all mining contracts and concessions dished out by this regime,” he tweeted Saturday while commenting on the resumption of mining by Anjin in Marange.
“Further there must be an international audit of Zimbabwe’s diamond earnings since 2010.The rape and pillage of Zimbabwe commodities must stop.”
Biti said despite the fact that Anjin was the country s biggest diamond producer, averaging a million carats a month, it hardly contributed ‘anything’ to the fiscus.
“Of the $15 billion worth of diamond revenue lost between 2010 and 2015, Anjin was biggest looter, much worse than Mbada Diamonds and DMC,” he claimed.
“Zimbabwe’s alluvial diamonds could have lasted 25 years but in under five years Anjin and others had stripped same and Zimbabwe has nothing to show for its diamonds.”
Anjin and several other companies were barred from Marange in 2016 by the then government of the late Robert Mugabe for allegedly failing to remit diamond revenue to the treasury.
This led to the establishment of the state-owned Zimbabwe Diamond Consolidated Company (ZCDC).
Anjin was, however, allowed to return to Marange last year by the new administration of president Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Mnangagwa was backed by the military to take over power from Mugabe in 2017.
Anjin was a joint venture between China’s Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company (AFECC) and Matt Bronze, an investment vehicle controlled by Zimbabwe’s military.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished