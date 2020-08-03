Exclusive
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
Small diamond units in Surat yet to start operations
The reasons cited by the unit owners is that they cannot afford the cost of the rapid antigen test of all workers which has been made mandatory by the civic body; and secondly due to shortage of workers.
According to the small unit owners, the electricity cost for running emery wheels with two workers or four workers is the same. As running the unit with 2 workers at a wheel would mean huge losses, unit owners see more business sense to keep the unit shut and wait for the normalcy to return.
According to the regional chairman of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), Dinesh Navadiya: “Less than 30% diamond units have restarted operations post-lockdown and that too with less than 50% of workers. Due to just 30% diamond units operating now with 50% workers, the fall in output is less than 25%.”
Babu Kathiriya, president of Surat Diamond Association (SDA) said, “Over 2,000 diamond workers have been infected with Covid-19 in the last two months. This has spread fear among other workers who left Surat to return.”
