Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic

Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...

How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn

One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...

03 august 2020

Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky

The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...

27 july 2020

Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya

Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...

20 july 2020

GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years

Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...

13 july 2020

Singapore showcases world’s second largest rough diamond

The world's second largest 1,758-carat diamond that was purchased by Louis Vuitton and unveiled in January is now being showcased to interested buyers in Singapore until Tuesday Aug 11, according to media reports. 
Named Sewelo, which means “rare find” in the Setswana language, it was discovered in April last year at a mine in Botswana owned by Canadian diamond mining company Lucara Diamond Corporation.

news_10082020_sewelo.png
Image credit: Louis Vuitton

The black rough stone is the second largest rough gem diamond in recorded history, second only to the Cullinan—a 3,106-carat gem mined in South Africa in 1905.That makes the Sewelo, estimated to be two billion years old, the largest diamond discovered in this century.
The LVMH-owned brand entered high jewellery only in 2012, with an atelier in the esteemed Place Vendome in Paris. It is not known exactly how many millions the French fashion house paid for the stone.
Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton reportedly said “This rough stone is unique. Unveiling it to a handful of clients is a testament to our daring spirit and our desire to be a major player in jewellery. We’re positioning ourselves for the next 100 years.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

