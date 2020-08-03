Almazy Anabara unearthed the largest diamond in the history of Russia

Today

Image credit: ALROSA

Almazy Anabara, a subsidiary of ALROSA unearthed a diamond of intense yellow-brown color weighing 236 carats at the Ebelyakh Diamond Field in northern Yakutia, Russia.The diamond’s dimensions are 47x24x22 mm. According to preliminary estimates, the age of this gem created by Nature ranges from 120 to 230 million years. This is said in a press statement distributed by ALROSA on Friday, August 7.“Such a large natural color rough diamond is a unique discovery. Now, the stone is at ALROSA’s United Selling Organization being studied and evaluated by our specialists. After that, we will decide whether to give it to our manufacturers for cutting or sell it as a rough. Of course, cutters in any country will be interested in such a diamond, as it has the potential to give several high-quality polished diamonds,” said Pavel Vinikhin, head of Diamonds of ALROSA cutting and polishing division.“The Ebelyakh alluvial diamond deposit (operated by Almazy Anabara, subsidiary of ALROSA) is located on the Anabar River of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Previously, several unique fancy color diamonds were unearthed there. In summer 2017, ALROSA mined three unique fancy color diamonds within a month: intense yellow, pink and purple-pink. All three stones were cut by Diamonds of ALROSA division and presented as polished diamonds to the public. At the end of last year, a yellow diamond called Firebird weighing 20.69 carats was sold to the world’s famous brand Graff Diamonds”, the company’s statement said.