Exclusive
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Almazy Anabara unearthed the largest diamond in the history of Russia
The diamond’s dimensions are 47x24x22 mm. According to preliminary estimates, the age of this gem created by Nature ranges from 120 to 230 million years. This is said in a press statement distributed by ALROSA on Friday, August 7.
Image credit: ALROSA
“Such a large natural color rough diamond is a unique discovery. Now, the stone is at ALROSA’s United Selling Organization being studied and evaluated by our specialists. After that, we will decide whether to give it to our manufacturers for cutting or sell it as a rough. Of course, cutters in any country will be interested in such a diamond, as it has the potential to give several high-quality polished diamonds,” said Pavel Vinikhin, head of Diamonds of ALROSA cutting and polishing division.
“The Ebelyakh alluvial diamond deposit (operated by Almazy Anabara, subsidiary of ALROSA) is located on the Anabar River of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Previously, several unique fancy color diamonds were unearthed there. In summer 2017, ALROSA mined three unique fancy color diamonds within a month: intense yellow, pink and purple-pink. All three stones were cut by Diamonds of ALROSA division and presented as polished diamonds to the public. At the end of last year, a yellow diamond called Firebird weighing 20.69 carats was sold to the world’s famous brand Graff Diamonds”, the company’s statement said.