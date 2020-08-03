Exclusive
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Sarine records Net Profit of $1.2M in H1 2020
The Group recorded strong sales of capital equipment and service income in India before the March lockdown, coupled with aggressive cost management since the onset of Covid-19, was able to report revenues of $22.4 mln and net profit of $1.2 mln in H1 2020. This compares favourably with revenues of $22.5 mln and a net loss of $2.8 mln reported in H1 2019.
The deliveries of Galaxy®-family systems in the first three months of H1 2020 boosted the Group’s capital equipment sales. A total of 59 Galaxy®-family inclusion mapping systems were delivered in H1 2020 ---a record 50 in Q1 2020 and 9 in Q2 2020--- comprising 37 Meteorites™, 15 Meteors™, 6 Solaris™ and 1 Galaxy® Ultra model.
All but one of these systems were delivered in India and over two-thirds of them were sold under the one-off paradigm with no follow-on per use revenues.
As of 30 June 2020, Sarine has 614 Galaxy® -family systems in their installed base. The cessation of midstream diamond polishing activities during the lockdown and government restricted operations thereafter throughout the second half of H1 2020 resulted in a 40% decline in recurring revenues from inclusion mapping activities in H1 2020.
Total recurring revenues for H1 2020 were over 35% of group revenue. The polished diamond retail-related revenues derived from Sarine Profile™ and its various components were approximately 2.5% of the overall revenue for H1 2020.
