Exclusive
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Diamond industry to recover at slow pace until end of year – expert
The diamond industry was also experiencing poor demand, weak prices and credit constraints prior to the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Industry analyst Edahn Golan told a webinar last week that cashflow is currently slow, while the ability to pay employees is limited.
“The entire diamond industry rests on the shoulders of retail and with the shutdowns, lockdowns and social distancing, retail in all industries suffered a serious blow and the diamond industry wasn’t immune to that,” he said.
“The results of that is we are sitting on a certain inventory, they had no need to pull on anything from wholesalers, and they didn’t need manufactures as they were sitting on a pile of inventory and that worked all the way up the pipeline.”
Golan said some of them were sitting on a stockpile of a billion dollars’ worth of goods.
“So we are looking at an industry that is waiting patiently for consumers to return to store and renew their purchasing,” he said.
Another analyst Russel Shor said he doesn’t see retail holding it up very quickly.
“So I think we are going to have a long haul uphill. Encouragingly, the retail in the US has not been that bad,” he said.
“Independent jewelers have been doing okay and this is from a couple of surveys...So you had the high jewelers doing well and you had people catering to the fashion and lower ends of $1000 who were growing and the middle market people were relatively stagnant.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished