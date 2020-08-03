Exclusive
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
SA diamond jewellers thriving despite Covid-19 pandemic
Arab News quoted South African cutting and polishing firm Nungu Diamonds as saying that its custom-made jewellery sales jumped 60% since South Africa introduced a tough lockdown last March.
The lockdown has since been eased to allow return to productivity.
Nungu founder Kealeboga Pule said jewellery buyers used their weeks at home for online consultations and queued when stores reopened in June.
The company recorded brisk business in June and sales were dominated by engagement and wedding rings.
Nungu also said jewellery prices have held steady, but profit margins will likely improve as lower global demand has depressed the prices of rough diamonds.
Meanwhile, Thoko’s Diamonds, another South African company, said it had turned to jewellery as its rough supply business was struggling as a result of poor demand.
Company co-owner Zipho Dlamini said they had so far this year sold 20 carats yet they usually supply more than 500 carats in a year.
“Because of COVID-19 we have managed to move into the jewelry space,” said Dlamini.
Thoko’s was producing earrings for the local market.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished