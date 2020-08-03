Exclusive
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash reassures the hard-hit global diamond industry
Yoram Dvash assures that the diamond industry is doing fairly well given the current conditions. While there was a 70% - 80% decline in imports and exports in some centers, some signs of recovery is being noticed. Also due to De Beers and ALROSA limiting production and flexibility toward customers; and Surat manufacturing center cutting down production has had a positive effect on the diamond pipeline.
He also notices that diamond prices are steady; Q3 2020 is seeing smaller export and import drops, with July showing around 50% dip y-o-y. He mentions that manufacturers profit margins have improved, and they can buy only the rough they need to meet actual demand, and diamond jewelry retail is doing fairly well. China has shown strong demand, and independent jewelers in US are reporting steady demand for jewelry to celebrate life-cycle events.
And Yoram Dvash concludes: “Our industry has proven its resilience by moving to online trading. Get Diamonds, for example, is enjoying a huge part of this traffic. Consumers are also buying more diamonds through ecommerce, with some of the largest luxury brands selling more diamond jewelry online.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished