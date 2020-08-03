Exclusive
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Call to stress emotional value of diamonds
Industry analyst Russel Shor told a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications last week that there is need do a lot more than competing with lab grown diamonds.
“I think the train has left the station on real is rare campaign...We need to stress out how diamonds connect us to the earth and I think that message reaches people of all ages, and that can easily be transmitted through all social media, but we have to do much more than compete against lab grown diamonds,” he said.
“We should also weave in the issue of sustainability when promoting natural diamonds. A number of American consumers do take sustainability into account when making certain purchases…, it’s a huge issue with a lot of people who are buying diamond jewellery.”
Another industry analyst, Edahn Golan said the natural diamond industry needs a slogan that talks about the emotional value of diamonds and buying diamond jewellery.
“In that regard if we succeed in creating a conversation around diamond jewellery and purchase that centres around the idea of emotion, especially if we are talking about love, etcetera, then we will be doing a step in the right direction,” he said.
“So the diamond industry has to take care of the diamond industry, but governments have to take care of their economies and we need both of them to make things happen.
The Diamond Producers Association (DPA) recently rebranded to the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) as it seeks to promote the desirability of natural diamonds and support the integrity of the diamond jewellery industry.
NDC has since repositioned its consumer identity, formerly known as ‘Real is Rare, Real is a Diamond’, under the brand name, ‘Only Natural Diamonds’.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished