Call to stress emotional value of diamonds

The ‘Real is Rare, Real is a Diamond’ slogan that the diamond industry used to promote natural stones was no longer useful and there is need to stress the emotional value of diamonds, analysts have said.

Industry analyst Russel Shor told a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications last week that there is need do a lot more than competing with lab grown diamonds.

“I think the train has left the station on real is rare campaign...We need to stress out how diamonds connect us to the earth and I think that message reaches people of all ages, and that can easily be transmitted through all social media, but we have to do much more than compete against lab grown diamonds,” he said.

“We should also weave in the issue of sustainability when promoting natural diamonds. A number of American consumers do take sustainability into account when making certain purchases…, it’s a huge issue with a lot of people who are buying diamond jewellery.”

Another industry analyst, Edahn Golan said the natural diamond industry needs a slogan that talks about the emotional value of diamonds and buying diamond jewellery.

“In that regard if we succeed in creating a conversation around diamond jewellery and purchase that centres around the idea of emotion, especially if we are talking about love, etcetera, then we will be doing a step in the right direction,” he said.

“So the diamond industry has to take care of the diamond industry, but governments have to take care of their economies and we need both of them to make things happen.

The Diamond Producers Association (DPA) recently rebranded to the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) as it seeks to promote the desirability of natural diamonds and support the integrity of the diamond jewellery industry.

NDC has since repositioned its consumer identity, formerly known as ‘Real is Rare, Real is a Diamond’, under the brand name, ‘Only Natural Diamonds’.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





