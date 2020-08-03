Exclusive
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Mountain Province Diamonds announces Q2 and H1 2020 results
During Q2 2020, operations at the mine indicate that 786,000 tonnes were treated, an 11% decrease from the 882,000 tonnes treated in Q2 2019, while 1,547,000 carats were recovered at an average grade of 1.97 carats per tonne, an 11% decrease compared to the 1,730,000 carats recovered at 1.96 carats per tonne of Q2 2019. A total of 6,836,000 total tonnes were mined, a 37% decrease from 10, 865,00 total tonnes mined in Q2 2019.
Financial results in Q2 2020 indicate that Revenue from 757,000 carats sold at $34 mln at an average realised the value of $45 per carat compared to $95.8 mln from 1,077,000 carats sold in Q2 2019 at an average realized value of $89 per carat. Adjusted EBITDA1 registered $23.9 mln compared to $39.1 mln in Q2 2019, entirely due to market conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Loss from mine operations recorded $35.8 mn compared to earnings from mine operations of $17.8 mln in Q2 2019. Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs1 of $125 per tonne treated as aginst $106 per tonne in 2019; and $63 per carat recovered compared to $54 per carat in 2019.
The cost is higher in Q2 2020 compared to the same period last year mainly due to the lower volumes of ore treated and additional costs related to safety measures put in place as a result of COVID-19.
Net loss at Q2 was $26.8 mln or $0.13 loss per share (2019: net income $10.3 million or $0.05 earnings per share). Included in the determination of the net loss at June 30, 2020, are unrealized foreign exchange gains of $13.4 mln, on the translation of the Company's USD-denominated long-term debt. The unrealized foreign exchange gains are a result of the strengthening of the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar.
During H1 2020, 16.2 mln total tonnes were mined, a 21% decrease from the 20.4 mln total tonnes mined in H1 2019. About 1,689,000 tonnes of ore were treated in H1 2020, an 11% decrease compared to 1,753,000 tonnes treated in H1 2019.
In H1 2020, 3,202,000 carats were recovered at an average grade of 1.90 carats per tonne, 3% lower than the 3,315,000 carats of average grade 1.89 carats per tonne, recovered in H1 2019. Financial performance during H1 2020, Total sales revenue was of C$99.5 million at an average realised value of $70 per carat compared to $156 million in 2019 at an average realized value of $91 per carat. Half-year Adjusted EBITDA2 recorded $1.1 mln, down 102% from $58.8 mln in 2019. Loss from mine operations was down 17.9% to $22.1 mln compared to earnings from mine operations of $28.0 million in 2019.
Cash costs of production in H1 2020 including capitalized stripping costs2, of $103 per tonne treated as against $109 per tonne in 2019; and $54 per carat recovered as against $57 per carat in 2019. Net loss for H1 2020 was $67.7 million or $0.32 loss per share (2019: net income $12.8 million or $0.06 earnings per share).
Capital expenditures in H1 2020 were $15.7 mln, $8.9 mln of which were deferred stripping costs, with the remaining $6.8 mln accounting for sustaining capital expenditures related to mine operations.
The Company's sales during the first half of 2020 were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in a 38% decrease compared to the same period in 2019, at $99.5 million versus $156 million in 2019. The sales of H1 2020 reflect the average realised value of $70 per carat, 23% lower than the average realized value of $91 per carat, during the same period in 2019. In Q2, the Company sold 757,360 carats at an average value of $44.92 per carat for total proceeds of $34 million
There were no formal sales held in the second quarter due to the ongoing COVID-19 impact. Markets have been heavily impacted with resultant demand for rough diamonds being extremely limited.
Stuart Brown, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our Q2 financial and operational figures have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 headwinds and associated global mitigation efforts to slow down the spread of the virus. These conditions severely reduced retail sales and impacted the diamond pipeline and do not reflect normal operating or market conditions when compared to the same period in 2019.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished