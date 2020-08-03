EU does not want to regulate the sale of synthetic diamonds

Today

In an effort to separate the markets for natural and synthetic diamonds, the global diamond industry sees an urgent need for legislation at the European Union level that will end the confusion between the two types of these precious stones.

However, the highest executive body of the European Union considered it inappropriate to take measures in order to force sellers of artificial diamonds to disclose their origin to their customers. The European Commission does not intend to propose specific European rules for the sale of diamonds, the media communications of the EC said.

Thus, the European jewelry lobby has lost the “battle” with Brussels, although it has not abandoned its intention to seek legislative delimitation between the markets for natural and artificial diamonds.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



