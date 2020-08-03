Igor Simonov will oversee industrial safety and labor protection at ALROSA

Igor Simonov, who was previously responsible for the development of these activities at large metallurgical companies, has been appointed Deputy Executive Director for Industrial Safety and Labor Protection at ALROSA.

The company’s press release says that until 2019, he held the position of Director for Labor Protection, Industrial Safety and Environment at JSC Severstal Management, and earlier also headed the Industrial Safety and Labor Protection Department at LLC Management Company Metalloinvest. Before that, Igor Simonov held relevant positions at Murmansk Commercial Seaport PJSC (MMTP) and CJSC North-West Phosphorus Company for several years.

“Igor has an extensive production experience and understands well the nuances of operation of a mining company and his knowledge and expertise will be in demand in our Company,” Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA CEO, commented on the appointment.





