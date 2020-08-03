Exclusive
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
Star recovers over 2500 diamonds from first bulk sample trench
These results are from the first of 10 bulk sample trenches that were excavated by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC).
Star said the average diamond grade from this first trench is similar to historical diamond grade results detected from the underground bulk sampling and large diameter drilling completed on the Star Kimberlite between 2004 and 2009.
The results are also similar to the overall weighted average grade of 14 cpht reported in Star Diamond's Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Star and Orion South kimberlites.
It said the three largest diamonds recovered are 3.27, 3.03 and 1.73 carats, respectively and were all recovered from Early Joli Fou (EJF) kimberlite.
The EJF is the dominant kimberlite unit within the project in terms of ore volume and diamond grade.
“Individual EJF kimberlite samples in this first trench exhibit a range of grades (4.88 to 23.34 cpht), which are as expected for the EJF kimberlite," said Star senior vice president exploration and development, George Read.
To date, kimberlite material from four trenches have been processed by RTEC through the on-site Bulk Sample Plant with concentrates forwarded to the Saskatchewan Research Council for final diamond recovery and reporting.
Meanwhile, Star Diamond said it currently expects that all or substantially all of the bulk samples from the 10 sample trenches collected during 2019 will be processed by RTEC during calendar 2020, provided that there are not any unexpected material delays in this process including issues arising from COVID-19.
