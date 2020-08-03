Angola H1 diamond exports down 30%

Angola’s diamond exports dropped by about 30% in the first half of 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19 on global diamond sales, according to local media.

Ver Angola reports that Angola raked in $476 million from diamond exports in the first six months of the year compared to $617 million, the previous year.

Angola produced 3 million carats between January and June, which was 40% weaker against 5 million carats produced the same period in 2019.

The decline in diamond output was mainly due to the near stoppage of production at Catoca, which produces the bulk of the country’s diamonds.

A significant decline in diamond output was recorded between February and May, according to the publication.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



