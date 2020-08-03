Exclusive
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Lucapa improves Lulo operations after Covid-19 disruptions
The company had slowed its operations in Angola after the government had introduced a lockdown in March to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lucapa’s 75%-owned Mothae mine in Lesotho is still mothballed.
Company chairperson Miles Kennedy told shareholders that no cases of Covid-19 had been recorded at its operations, although the borders of both Angola and Lesotho remain largely closed at this stage.
This has seen its foreign workers on site since December 2019 unable to leave because of border closures. “They have experienced worrying times especially when supplies became critically low, but throughout this they kept the plant and infrastructure in excellent condition and continued the kimberlite exploration activities as best they could,” said Kennedy. He said Lucapa had completely revised and re-planned the future mining operations at Mothae, catering for a world of softer diamond prices.
Kennedy also said the company was in advanced discussions with the Lesotho government over a marketing proposal.
“We hope to be able to re-open Mothae as soon as possible to show Mothae’s value,” he said.
The company chairperson said diamond sales in Hong Kong and China are now above pre-pandemic levels especially in the top end diamonds.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished