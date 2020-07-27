Exclusive
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
Yesterday
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Polished prices rise due to reduced diamond supply
The index has fallen 4.8% since the beginning of the year. Rough buying declined sharply due to lower polished demand and the forced reduction of manufacturing operations. De Beers’ and ALROSA’s decision to let clients refuse contracted supply has eased midstream liquidity concerns and helped prevent a buildup of polished inventory.
According to the press release, manufacturers’ profit margins are better than before the pandemic; Polished prices have firmed for select goods, and cutters are able to buy rough that aligns with demand.
Also, the press release indicates that trading has become more localized and polished inventory levels have fallen, but mining companies continue holding large volumes of rough they have been unable to sell. Polished dealer activity is limited to online platforms and jewelers are ordering specific items rather than bulk inventory.
Indicating that weak market is forcing companies throughout the supply chain to rethink their long-term strategies, Rapaport says that mining companies have recognized that they will need to customize rough supply to match consumer demand.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished