Polished prices rise due to reduced diamond supply

Today

The RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI™) for 1-carat polished diamonds rose 1.9% during the month, buoyed by improving investment demand and scarcity of D, IF diamonds, says a press release from Rapaport published on 4 Aug in diamonds.net.

The index has fallen 4.8% since the beginning of the year. Rough buying declined sharply due to lower polished demand and the forced reduction of manufacturing operations. De Beers’ and ALROSA’s decision to let clients refuse contracted supply has eased midstream liquidity concerns and helped prevent a buildup of polished inventory.

According to the press release, manufacturers’ profit margins are better than before the pandemic; Polished prices have firmed for select goods, and cutters are able to buy rough that aligns with demand.

Also, the press release indicates that trading has become more localized and polished inventory levels have fallen, but mining companies continue holding large volumes of rough they have been unable to sell. Polished dealer activity is limited to online platforms and jewelers are ordering specific items rather than bulk inventory.

Indicating that weak market is forcing companies throughout the supply chain to rethink their long-term strategies, Rapaport says that mining companies have recognized that they will need to customize rough supply to match consumer demand.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



