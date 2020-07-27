Exclusive
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
GIA begins first Graduate Diamond Course in Shenzhen, China
The program, offered through Peking University Resource College, teaches students the art and science of diamond grading with hands-on experience. Students learn to grade D-to-Z diamonds using the 4Cs of Diamond Quality and the International Diamond Grading System™ and how to detect treatments and laboratory-grown diamonds.
Duncan Pay, GIA senior vice president and chief academic officer said: “At PURC, students gained hands-on experience in a safe space and are now equipped with the tools and knowledge to succeed in the gem and jewelry industry.”
Liu Xiong, Dean of Peking University Resource College Cultural Relic School said: “Launching GIA courses in Chinese will provide more high-level talents for the jewelry and art industry to promote the development of the industry”
The college will offer GIA’s Jewelry Design, Jewelry Essential Intensive, Graduate Diamonds, Diamond Essential Intensive and Colored Stone Essential Intensive programs throughout 2020. The Institute will also offer Blended Graduate Diamonds and other lab classes in 2021.
