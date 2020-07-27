GIA begins first Graduate Diamond Course in Shenzhen, China

GIA (Gemological Institute of America) conducted first regional on-campus Graduate Diamonds Course in early July, which was attended by aspiring gem and jewelry professionals in Shenzhen, China, says a press release from the Institute.

The program, offered through Peking University Resource College, teaches students the art and science of diamond grading with hands-on experience. Students learn to grade D-to-Z diamonds using the 4Cs of Diamond Quality and the International Diamond Grading System™ and how to detect treatments and laboratory-grown diamonds.

Duncan Pay, GIA senior vice president and chief academic officer said: “At PURC, students gained hands-on experience in a safe space and are now equipped with the tools and knowledge to succeed in the gem and jewelry industry.”

Liu Xiong, Dean of Peking University Resource College Cultural Relic School said: “Launching GIA courses in Chinese will provide more high-level talents for the jewelry and art industry to promote the development of the industry”

The college will offer GIA’s Jewelry Design, Jewelry Essential Intensive, Graduate Diamonds, Diamond Essential Intensive and Colored Stone Essential Intensive programs throughout 2020. The Institute will also offer Blended Graduate Diamonds and other lab classes in 2021.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



