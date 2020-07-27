Exclusive
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
Yesterday
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Artic Star takes over management of the Diagras property
Arctic is proposing a $1.6m budget for the next 12 months. This will allow Arctic to drill test the kimberlite like geophysical targets on the property next spring. Margaret has elected not to participate in this program and, in doing so, will dilute, once the program completes, and expenditures met.
Diagras is located in the prolific Lac de Gras diamond field, positioned between the world-class Diavik diamond mine and processing facility and the Ekati diamond mine and its processing facility. The Property lies directly on trend with the Diavik deposits currently being mined by a joint venture between Rio Tinto and Dominion Diamond Diavik.
In a corporate update, Arctic has announced $650K private placement at 2.5 cents, and the funds will be used to progress and maintain the Timantti diamond project and prepare for the Diagras project.
Fieldwork on the Timantti Diamond project in Finland has been put on care and maintenance during the situation caused by Covid-19. Once International travel becomes feasible Arctic intends to recommence fieldwork. In the meantime, Arctic plans to process 150kg of the excavated samples from the new Karhu and Plug kimberlite discoveries for diamonds in Finland. These samples will be sent to a Canadian lab where they will undergo caustic fusion for micro-diamond analysis.
Artic Star owns 100% of the recently acquired Timantti Diamond Project including a 243 Ha Exploration Permit and a 193,700 Ha Exploration Reservation near the town of Kuusamo, in Finland. The project is located approximately 550km SW of the operating Grib Diamond Mine in Russia.
