How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
DMCC invites diamond companies to set up operations in Dubai
In addition, DMCC announced that new company registrations will be offered a free 12-month membership of the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE). To mark the campaign launch, DMCC lit up Burj Khalifa with a breath-taking visual display in celebration of Dubai’s remarkable diamond story.
His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade - UAE Ministry of Economy, said: “The trade of precious metals and stones is a critical pillar of the nation’s economic diversification agenda. The UAE Ministry of Economy is focused on catalysing a new phase of economic growth and development in the country, and supporting the trade connected to diamonds is a priority. Any initiative that connects the UAE with partners around the world and showcases the exciting business opportunities that exists here is one to be supported. DMCC should be commended for their work in this space and ambitious vision for commodities.”
Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC said: “Right across the supply chain, the diamond industry is passing through a period of turbulence. For many, the change that will follow is seen as an unpredictable threat. But for Dubai, it is an opportunity. Adaptability is the cornerstone of the emirate’s approach to business, and with this display on the iconic Burj Khalifa we hope to not only showcase our connection to diamonds but offer a sense of optimism, direction and leadership to the entire precious stones industry.”
“By reducing the cost of setting up in DMCC by record levels, we hope to remove barriers to entry and supply the type of support required by business during challenging times. Dubai is the future of diamonds, and we invite the world to join us in writing the next chapters of its remarkable story with the special stone,” he added.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished