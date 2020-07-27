Diamond production in Surat begins in a phased manner

Today

Diamond cutting units in Surat have been allowed greater flexibility to operate from 31 July Saturday on condition that they will adhere to a set of norms that include mandatory Covid-19 tests for traders and staff, as per media reports.

Restrictions were imposed on the functioning of the units as Surat witnessed a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks.

“As per the SOP till July 31 declared by Surat Municipal Commissioner BN Pani, diamond units in Mahidharpura, Mini Bazar and Choksi Bazar localities could open between 2pm-6 pm, and only one worker was allowed on a polishing mill," said Dinesh Navadiya, Regional Chairman, Gem & Jewellery Export promotion Council of India ( GJEPC).

“However, from August 1, the markets were allowed to open from 12 noon to 6 pm, and an additional worker is allowed to sit on a polishing mill provided he tests negative in a rapid antigen test conducted at the expense of the diamond units, or has recovered from the infection,” added Navadiya.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



