How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
Today
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
De Beers H1 revenue more than halves as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc
The group’s rough diamond sales eased to $1 billion from $2.3 billion recorded during the same period in 2019.
Rough diamond sales volumes also decreased by 45% to 8.5 million carats compared to the previous year’s 15.5 million carats.
The decline was attributed to the significant impact of Covid-19 on the global diamond industry.
“Consequently, De Beers offered Sightholders the option to defer up to 100% of their allocations at the fourth and fifth Sights and held some viewings for Sight 5 outside of Botswana, following the cancellation of the third Sight of 2020 due to Covid-19 related travel restrictions,” said Anglo.
The average realised price decreased by 21% to $119 per carat compared with $151 per carat in the first half of 2019.
The drop in average realised price was driven by a higher proportion of lower value rough diamonds being sold in the first two Sights of the year and an 8% decline in the average rough price index.
Anglo said De Beers’ underlying EBITDA decreased to $2 million from $518 million, a year earlier due to the impact of the considerably lower sales volumes and the lower rough price index reducing margins in both the mining and the trading businesses.
Meanwhile, De Beers’ rough diamond production decreased by 27% to 11.3 million carats mainly due to the Covid-19 lockdowns in southern Africa.
The group produced 15.6 million carats in the first half of 2019.
Anglo said mining operations restarted following the easing of regional lockdowns, with Covid-19 measures in place to safeguard the workforce.
However, production resumed at lower levels, reflecting reduced demand for rough diamonds as a consequence of the pandemic.
The group’s production guidance remained unchanged at between 25 million and 27 million carats, subject to continuous review based on the disruptions to operations as a result of Covid-19, as well as the timing and scale of the recovery in demand.
De Beers said the current market outlook is highly uncertain owing to the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 infections, the ability of fiscal and monetary measures to continue to support employment and businesses in consumer countries, as well as the shape and strength of the global macro-economic recovery.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished