Lucapa’s Lulo earns $3.7m from latest tender

Today

Lucapa Diamond has sold 2,625 carats from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine, in Angola for $3.7 million, representing an average price of $1,400 carat.

This brings total sales year to date amount to 8,789 carats for $13.4 million or $1,528 per carat.

Lulo has produced 14 +100 carat diamonds to date and is one of the highest average US$ per carat alluvial diamond producers in the world.

Diamond sales had been weak due to poor demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucapa re-commenced scaled mining operations at Lulo last May.

Operations at the alluvial mine had been reduced to essential services only following the declaration of a State of Emergency in Angola in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, Luanda has since amended certain restrictions to allow essential industries to return 50% of their employees to the workplace.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



