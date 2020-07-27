Exclusive
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
Today
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
WGC releases Global Gold Demand Trends for Q2 and H1 2020
Inflows into gold ETFs accelerated in Q2, taking H1 inflows to a record breaking 734 tonnes (t). First half inflows surpassed the 2009 annual record of 646t and lifted global holdings to 3,621t. The US dollar gold price gained 17% in H1, following a 10% increase during Q2. The gold price reached record highs in numerous currencies, including euros, sterling, rupee and renminbi among others.
Investment in gold bars and coins slowed sharply in H1 2020, down by 17% to 396.7t – an 11 year low. Steep declines in demand across Asia outstripped growth in the West as investors’ reactions to the pandemic diverged across the globe.
H1 jewellery demand almost halved to 572t amid the global disruption caused by COVID-19. The impact of the pandemic was unsparing and Q2 demand fell to an unprecedented 251t.
Central banks bought 233t of gold during H1, 39% below 2019’s record level. Buying has become more concentrated, with fewer banks adding to reserves so far in 2020.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished