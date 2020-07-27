Just Diamonds offers unique software to retailers

Just Diamonds, a Birmingham-based CMJ supplier of certified diamonds with unique buying software, has reported record results in its fourth year of trading driven by new customers, with turnover up 9.5 percent year-on-year in 2018/19.

Just Diamonds, which is a member of the NAJ and is based in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, has developed a unique business model centred on its web-based diamond selector platform.

“The platform makes the selection of diamonds incredibly simple for the jeweller, and software can be ‘white labelled’ to suit the needs of the company”.

Just Diamonds’ software allows customers visiting a brick-and-mortar jewellery shop to choose from a huge variety of certified white polished diamonds for extraordinary value. Most of the certified diamonds offered by Just Diamonds, have GIA reports. Some stones are certified by IGI, or HRD, and the range includes some EGL-certified diamonds.

A decision by the company to supply small diamonds and melee to manufacturing jewellers and workshops has boosted the company’s results, Just Diamonds’ director Dinesh Parekh said. Just Diamonds has started to supply UK and EU-based companies, targeting small businesses such as manufacturers and workshops.

Just Diamonds has also added laboratory-grown diamonds to its portfolio in response to growing customer demand.“ We understand that the consumer demands variety, choice and price,” Dinesh said. “With that in mind, we have added laboratory-grown diamonds to our portfolio, and soon they will be available on our platform.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



