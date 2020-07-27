Exclusive
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
Today
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Just Diamonds offers unique software to retailers
Just Diamonds, which is a member of the NAJ and is based in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, has developed a unique business model centred on its web-based diamond selector platform.
“The platform makes the selection of diamonds incredibly simple for the jeweller, and software can be ‘white labelled’ to suit the needs of the company”.
Just Diamonds’ software allows customers visiting a brick-and-mortar jewellery shop to choose from a huge variety of certified white polished diamonds for extraordinary value. Most of the certified diamonds offered by Just Diamonds, have GIA reports. Some stones are certified by IGI, or HRD, and the range includes some EGL-certified diamonds.
A decision by the company to supply small diamonds and melee to manufacturing jewellers and workshops has boosted the company’s results, Just Diamonds’ director Dinesh Parekh said. Just Diamonds has started to supply UK and EU-based companies, targeting small businesses such as manufacturers and workshops.
Just Diamonds has also added laboratory-grown diamonds to its portfolio in response to growing customer demand.“ We understand that the consumer demands variety, choice and price,” Dinesh said. “With that in mind, we have added laboratory-grown diamonds to our portfolio, and soon they will be available on our platform.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished