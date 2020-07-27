Christie’s NY sale of diamond necklace yields $6.3 million

Today

Christie’s New York July 29th auction of Magnificent Jewels totaled $28,142,500 with 87% sold by value and 83% sold by lot.

The top lot of the sale was a sensational diamond necklace suspending a pear-shaped diamond of 115.83 carats, F color, VVS1 clarity, which realized $6,290,500.

Colored diamonds also led the sale, with a fancy intense blue diamond ring of 7.16 carats, Internally Flawless selling for $3,855,000; and a fancy light purplish pink diamond ring of 7.65 carats, which sold for $819,000.

Important signed pieces offered within the sale received competitive bidding and exceeded initial estimates including a pair of gold ‘Pendantif-Pendant’ earrings which achieved $125,000 against its low estimate of $10,000; a set of opal jewelry by Angela Cummings for Tiffany & Co. from The Collection of Gloria Manney that sold for $68,750 as well as many such extraordinary pieces.

The sale had global participation with clients registered from 34 countries.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

