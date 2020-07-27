Lithoquest Diamonds presents corporate update for new projects

Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. (TSX-V:LDI) operating in Western Australia provided a corporate update on 30 July providing details about the company’s New Project Initiatives through a press note.

According to the update, funding for diamond exploration has become increasingly difficult to secure due to challenging conditions in the overall diamond industry.

As a result, the mining Company has placed the North Kimberley Diamond Project on care and maintenance until financing conditions improve.

In order to build value, Lithoquest along with its advisors, has commenced a process to actively review mineral projects. The objective is to secure, through acquisition or joint venture, one or more projects that offer significant discovery potential. Preference is being given to projects located in stable jurisdictions, containing gold and copper, however, other mineral commodities are also being considered. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





