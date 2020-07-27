Exclusive
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
ALROSA to auction over 2000 carats of large diamonds in August
“Online auctions allow its clients to access full digital copies of rough diamonds in their online accounts for a detailed analysis and evaluation. The digital twin technology allows making well-informed purchase decisions remotely based on the comprehensive data on the offered product line, without physically viewing the diamonds. At the same time, our clients still have an option to visit Company’s offices to study rough diamonds in person, always subject to strict compliance with all the required COVID-preventive measures,” the company said in its statement.
“Our sales experience in recent months demonstrates persisting demand for high-quality rough diamonds while market players are ready to use online channels more actively than before. Though digital tenders and auctions do not replace traditional model of diamond trade, however, they offer additional opportunities for our clients interested in purchasing relevant diamond categories,” said ALROSA Deputy CEO Evgeny Agureev.