ALROSA to auction over 2000 carats of large diamonds in August

Today

The company announced that it will hold a digital online auction from 4 to 20 August offering special-sized diamonds (over 10.8 carats) to potential customers. The total offer will reach about 2,300 carats.

“Online auctions allow its clients to access full digital copies of rough diamonds in their online accounts for a detailed analysis and evaluation. The digital twin technology allows making well-informed purchase decisions remotely based on the comprehensive data on the offered product line, without physically viewing the diamonds. At the same time, our clients still have an option to visit Company’s offices to study rough diamonds in person, always subject to strict compliance with all the required COVID-preventive measures,” the company said in its statement.

“Our sales experience in recent months demonstrates persisting demand for high-quality rough diamonds while market players are ready to use online channels more actively than before. Though digital tenders and auctions do not replace traditional model of diamond trade, however, they offer additional opportunities for our clients interested in purchasing relevant diamond categories,” said ALROSA Deputy CEO Evgeny Agureev.



