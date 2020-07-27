Exclusive
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Zim speaker of Parly calls for consistent diamond mining policies
New Zimbabwe quoted speaker Jacob Mudenda as saying that the government had a policy shift in 2015 towards the consolidation of all diamond operations in Marange managed by the State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).
“In 2018, there was another policy shift and the Marange diamonds fields were opened to all investors,” he said.
“…it is critical that our diamond mining policies remain consistent to attract much-needed investment.”
Zimbabwe allowed the return of the unlisted Chinese-owned Anjin to Marange last year.
Anjin previously mined diamonds in the country until early 2016 when former President Robert Mugabe’s government decided not to renew operating licences of mining companies that operated in Marange, which led to the formation of ZCDC.
Russia’s ALROSA also established a joint venture company with ZCDC, ALROSA Zimbabwe, which recently commenced prospecting and preliminary exploration works for primary diamond deposits in Masvingo, Matebeleland South and Matebeleland North provinces.
ZCDC is also expected to establish a joint venture with Vast Resources to prospect and mine diamonds in Marange.
Vast had already formed a company, Katanga Mining, with the Chiadzwa community.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished