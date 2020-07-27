Zim speaker of Parly calls for consistent diamond mining policies

The Zimbabwean speaker of Parliament has called for diamond policies in the country to be consistent so as to attract investment and protect investors’ property rights.

New Zimbabwe quoted speaker Jacob Mudenda as saying that the government had a policy shift in 2015 towards the consolidation of all diamond operations in Marange managed by the State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).

“In 2018, there was another policy shift and the Marange diamonds fields were opened to all investors,” he said.

“…it is critical that our diamond mining policies remain consistent to attract much-needed investment.”

Zimbabwe allowed the return of the unlisted Chinese-owned Anjin to Marange last year.

Anjin previously mined diamonds in the country until early 2016 when former President Robert Mugabe’s government decided not to renew operating licences of mining companies that operated in Marange, which led to the formation of ZCDC.

Russia’s ALROSA also established a joint venture company with ZCDC, ALROSA Zimbabwe, which recently commenced prospecting and preliminary exploration works for primary diamond deposits in Masvingo, Matebeleland South and Matebeleland North provinces.

ZCDC is also expected to establish a joint venture with Vast Resources to prospect and mine diamonds in Marange.

Vast had already formed a company, Katanga Mining, with the Chiadzwa community.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



