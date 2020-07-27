Exclusive
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Several De Beers customers make commitment to reduce carbon emissions
Professional Jeweller reports that nine diamond firms, which include D Navinchandra Gems, Dianco, Diamant Impex, Diarush, HVK International, Hari Darshan, H Dipak and Co, Yaelstar, and StarRays, had made a commitment towards the creation of a sustainable and responsible diamond pipeline.
“There is no task more important than inspiring consumers with what we call the ‘Diamond Dream’,” De Beers EVP marketing, Stephen Lussier was quoted as saying at an event organised by Gemdax.
“Our mission is to educate consumers on the industry and positive social contribution diamonds make to the world today.”
Gemdax partner Anish Aggarwal said the work builds on De Beers’ efforts to create sustainable mining. “As a next phase, it was important to bring the midstream on board. Without them, we can’t complete the picture and give the consumer what they increasingly want, which is a sustainable diamond from the mine to their finger,” said Aggarwal.
Consumers had been demanding for diamonds mined and sourced responsibly.
They are also demanding that manufacturers consider having a net zero carbon footprint.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished