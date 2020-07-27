Several De Beers customers make commitment to reduce carbon emissions

Today

Several De Beers rough diamond buyers have committed to developing roadmaps to reduce carbon emissions that will be reviewed and assessed every six months, according to media reports.

Professional Jeweller reports that nine diamond firms, which include D Navinchandra Gems, Dianco, Diamant Impex, Diarush, HVK International, Hari Darshan, H Dipak and Co, Yaelstar, and StarRays, had made a commitment towards the creation of a sustainable and responsible diamond pipeline.

“There is no task more important than inspiring consumers with what we call the ‘Diamond Dream’,” De Beers EVP marketing, Stephen Lussier was quoted as saying at an event organised by Gemdax.

“Our mission is to educate consumers on the industry and positive social contribution diamonds make to the world today.”

Gemdax partner Anish Aggarwal said the work builds on De Beers’ efforts to create sustainable mining. “As a next phase, it was important to bring the midstream on board. Without them, we can’t complete the picture and give the consumer what they increasingly want, which is a sustainable diamond from the mine to their finger,” said Aggarwal.

Consumers had been demanding for diamonds mined and sourced responsibly.

They are also demanding that manufacturers consider having a net zero carbon footprint.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





