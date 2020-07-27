Exclusive
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
‘SA junior diamond miners have potential to boost mining sector’
SADPO representative Lyndon De Meillon was quoted by Mining Weekly as saying that the junior diamond mining sector last enjoyed its glory days between 1990 and early 2000s.
“In 2000, prior to South Africa’s changes to mineral policy ownership and regulation, and introduction of new ownership requirements, this key industry supported about 2 000 small and medium-sized private and listed operators,” he said.
SADPO said policymakers should ensure that the legislative and regulatory regimes are revised to create an enabling environment for the sector.
The organisation also suggested a small miners development fund to help with the transformation and job creation as well as provide access to information and technical assistance to juniors from the Council for Geoscience and Mintek.
SADPO chairperson Gert van Niekerk said although there are a few small listed operations, the companies were finding it difficult to survive when mining ultralow-grade, low-margin deposits.
“Regrettably, the one-policy-fits-all approach, and the red tape imposed by the various government [departments and] agencies are particularly disadvantageous to the junior mining sector,” said Van Niekerk.
South Africa produced about 9.25-million carats in 2018 and of this smaller kimberlite operators produced about 10 000 carats, according to SADPO.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished