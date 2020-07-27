Exclusive
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
IDE proposes Diamond Free Trade Area in Ramat Gan
At the meeting, the Economic Committee Chairman Rabbi Yaakov Margi said “Israeli diamond industry is a leading export industry in Israel which has been dramatically affected by the pandemic.” Speaking about the country’s diamond industry, Yoram Dvash said: "The diamond industry has been a significant growth engine for the Israeli economy for over eight decades. To ensure the continued success of our industry, we propose to take advantage of our status as a leading diamond center and to establish an international diamond trading area in Israel with the support of the Ministry of Economy.”
Israel Diamond Controller Ofir Gur said, "A free trade area in the diamond exchange complex can be an excellent idea, and our intention at the Ministry of the Economy is to begin discussions on the subject immediately in order to put it into motion."
At the end of the session, the Economic Committee recommended that the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance, together with the Tax Authority and other bodies, establish an international free trade area in the diamond exchange complex that will allow companies from abroad to open offices in Israel and engage in diamond trading in Israel.
