GIA and IBM Research join forces to transform diamond grading

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and IBM Research, have joined forces to develop an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to revolutionize diamond clarity grading, according to a press release from GIA.

The GIA AI clarity system is built on the standards of GIA’s International Diamond Grading System™. The AI is fueled by data from tens of millions of diamonds examined by GIA’s diamond graders in the Institute’s grading laboratories around the world.

Tom Moses, GIA Ex-VP and chief laboratory and research officer says: “GIA is uniquely positioned to leverage AI and set a new bar in diamond grading standards.” “IBM’s AI technology combined with GIA’s expertise, extensive data and gemological research capabilities enables us to deliver advancements in consistency, accuracy and speed unlike any other organization,” he added.

The proprietary system, now in limited use in the Institute’s New York and Carlsbad laboratories, will expand the reach of GIA’s independent diamond grading reports. Now concentrating on most popular diamond sizes, GIA will take this diamond grading to grade more diamond sizes, shapes and qualities.

Donna Dillenberger, IBM Fellow, Enterprise Solutions at IBM Research says, “This newest application of IBM Research’s AI technology for the diamond industry combines GIA’s deep gemological knowledge and data with IBM’s leadership in AI innovation. This system has the ability to accurately and consistently evaluate the overall effect of diamond clarity features like never before.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished





