Exclusive
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
GIA and IBM Research join forces to transform diamond grading
The GIA AI clarity system is built on the standards of GIA’s International Diamond Grading System™. The AI is fueled by data from tens of millions of diamonds examined by GIA’s diamond graders in the Institute’s grading laboratories around the world.
Tom Moses, GIA Ex-VP and chief laboratory and research officer says: “GIA is uniquely positioned to leverage AI and set a new bar in diamond grading standards.” “IBM’s AI technology combined with GIA’s expertise, extensive data and gemological research capabilities enables us to deliver advancements in consistency, accuracy and speed unlike any other organization,” he added.
The proprietary system, now in limited use in the Institute’s New York and Carlsbad laboratories, will expand the reach of GIA’s independent diamond grading reports. Now concentrating on most popular diamond sizes, GIA will take this diamond grading to grade more diamond sizes, shapes and qualities.
Donna Dillenberger, IBM Fellow, Enterprise Solutions at IBM Research says, “This newest application of IBM Research’s AI technology for the diamond industry combines GIA’s deep gemological knowledge and data with IBM’s leadership in AI innovation. This system has the ability to accurately and consistently evaluate the overall effect of diamond clarity features like never before.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished