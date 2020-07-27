Exclusive
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Yuyuan Jewelry enters into JV with Damiani for China expansion
According to the report, the joint venture is aimed at expanding Damiani’s presence in China. Yuyuan will reportedly own 55 per cent of the joint venture, which is expected to begin operation in the Q4 of the year.
Yuyuan will exclusively distribute Damiani and its Salvini brand in China, and open more than 10 Damiani flagship stores and around 100 Salvini boutiques within five years.
Luxury jeweller Damiani, which was founded in 1924, is celebrated for its statement diamond jewellery pieces by connoisseurs across the globe. Damiani launched its brand ‘Salvini’ in 1986 to cater to the needs of a younger generation of buyers for fashionable jewellery collections.
Yuyuan owns popular Chinese jewellery brands Laomiao and First Asia, which have a strong presence in the local market. Laomiao and First Asia currently have a sales network of nearly 3,000 stores. Yuyuan had previously acquired the French jewellery brand Djula.
