HKIDA wishes to join forces with the international diamond industry

Today

The Hong Kong Indian Diamond Association (HKIDA) has joined the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) as an Associate Member, granting it Observer status in various organizational forums.

HKIDA is an association of Indian natural diamond and diamond jewelry dealers and traders operating in Hong Kong whose aim is to promote the natural diamond trade and to ensure consumer trust in the diamond industry.

Founded in 2015, the HKIDA holds events and seminars for members in the areas of financing, technology and innovation as well as latest industry trends. It also organizes a pavilion for members at international exhibitions held in Hong Kong.

Lawrence Ma, President of the Hong Kong Diamond Bourse, was instrumental in bringing HKIDA to the WFDB table. He said, “I am very pleased to welcome HKIDA as an Associate Member. The WFDB is the largest diamond organization in the world. Our mission is to strengthen the global diamond industry and that is why we are keen to invite important players into our ranks.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



