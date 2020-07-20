Exclusive
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
Yesterday
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
HKIDA wishes to join forces with the international diamond industry
HKIDA is an association of Indian natural diamond and diamond jewelry dealers and traders operating in Hong Kong whose aim is to promote the natural diamond trade and to ensure consumer trust in the diamond industry.
Founded in 2015, the HKIDA holds events and seminars for members in the areas of financing, technology and innovation as well as latest industry trends. It also organizes a pavilion for members at international exhibitions held in Hong Kong.
Lawrence Ma, President of the Hong Kong Diamond Bourse, was instrumental in bringing HKIDA to the WFDB table. He said, “I am very pleased to welcome HKIDA as an Associate Member. The WFDB is the largest diamond organization in the world. Our mission is to strengthen the global diamond industry and that is why we are keen to invite important players into our ranks.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished