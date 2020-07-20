Exclusive
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
Yesterday
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
ZCDC acting CEO expresses ‘shock’ at Marange poverty, underdevelopment
“It is disheartening to walk past Chiadzwa, the area is still underdeveloped since 2005 when diamonds were discovered in Marange,” he was quoted as saying by Newsday.
“It is a shock to me that there is no development despite that Chiadzwa fields have one of the largest diamond deposits in the world, there is no running water, poor roads, while children are walking long distances to go to school.”
Zimbabwe discovered diamonds in Marange, also known as Chiadzwa, almost 15 years ago.
De Pretto said the diamond policy being crafted should have a clear mandate for miners to uplift surrounding communities.
“The diamond policy should be very clear on rehabilitation of areas where diamond companies are operating, companies should be held accountable over land degradation,” he said.
Zimbabwe produced 2.1 million carats last year valued at $141.4 million or $ 67.09 per carat, according to data released recently by the Kimberley Process.
The country currently has a stockpile of 1 million carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished