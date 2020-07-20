ZCDC acting CEO expresses ‘shock’ at Marange poverty, underdevelopment

State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) acting chief executive Roberto De Pretto has expressed ‘shock’ at the level of poverty and underdevelopment in Marange despite years of diamond mining in the area, according to the local media.

“It is disheartening to walk past Chiadzwa, the area is still underdeveloped since 2005 when diamonds were discovered in Marange,” he was quoted as saying by Newsday.

“It is a shock to me that there is no development despite that Chiadzwa fields have one of the largest diamond deposits in the world, there is no running water, poor roads, while children are walking long distances to go to school.”

Zimbabwe discovered diamonds in Marange, also known as Chiadzwa, almost 15 years ago.

De Pretto said the diamond policy being crafted should have a clear mandate for miners to uplift surrounding communities.

“The diamond policy should be very clear on rehabilitation of areas where diamond companies are operating, companies should be held accountable over land degradation,” he said.

Zimbabwe produced 2.1 million carats last year valued at $141.4 million or $ 67.09 per carat, according to data released recently by the Kimberley Process.

The country currently has a stockpile of 1 million carats.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



