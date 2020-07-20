Tsodilo, TBM sign royalty agreement

Diamond and metals exploration company, Tsodilo Resources has reached an agreement with TBM to grant royalties on its wholly owned Botswana subsidiary Gcwihaba for $500,000.

Tsodilo said proceeds from the royalty sale will be used for exploration and general corporate purposes.

“The agreement represents significant potential revenue for the buyer and an attractive source of funding for Tsodilo, allowing us to fund our exploration activities while still giving Tsodilo shareholders full upside exposure to our projects," said company chief executive James Bruchs.

Gcwihaba’s metal licences include base and precious minerals, platinum group metals and rare-earth elements.

The package of assets in the royalty sale includes the grant of a 0.5% net smelter return or net mineral return on Gcwihaba's seven prospecting metal licenses in northwest Botswana.

Tsodilo has a 100% stake in its Gcwihaba project area.

It also wholly-owns Bosoto, which holds the BK16 kimberlite project in the Orapa Kimberlite Field (OKF) and the PL216/2017 diamond prospection licence also in the OKF.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



