Diamond exploration company, Pangolin Diamonds has raised $648,500 through a non-brokered private placement.

It said proceeds of the offering will be used to continue the exploration programme, inclusive of drilling, at its wholly owned diamond projects in Botswana.

The offering consisted of about 26 million units at a price of $0.025 per unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the company and one common share purchase warrant.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 60 months from closing of the offering.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



