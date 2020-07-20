Exclusive
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
Today
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
India eyes to become world’s biggest G&J exports hub
Colin Shah, Chairman GJEPC said, “Without going into the nuances of the move, I feel that this will possibly create opportunities for India in the Gems & Jewellery trade. For the US, HK & China are the 4th largest importing destinations of gems & jewellery after India, France and Italy. Hong Kong & China exported gem and jewellery worth $980.85 million and $2622.19 million respectively to US in the year 2019. Ending of Preferential treaty as per the new order with HK would open new business avenues for India. The manufacturing business has the potent to witness a shift to India from China. However HK & China is also an important destination for India’s Gem & Jewellery Exports with nearly 27% of exports directed to that market which contains diamonds and gemstones which are used as raw materials for studded jewellery exports to US. Many Indian Diamond and Jewellery companies have their offices in HK and the move is likely to impact their businesses too.”
“India possesses natural benefit of ready availability of raw material, manpower and skillsets, a sector with 5 million workforce and a ready infrastructure to cater to the global demand. Indian gem & jewellery sector has an opportunity ahead to take a quantum leap to become the global leader and a trading hub in the gems and jewellery,” Shah added.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished