Exclusive
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
Today
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Rio Tinto: Our global mine to market diamond business is a success despite COVID-19 pandemic
Sinead Kaufman, managing director operations for Rio Tinto’s copper and diamond mines said “By keeping our miners safe at Argyle and Diavik we have been able to support a wide array of stakeholders including community partners, customers, suppliers and governments.”
According to the statement, Rio Tinto’s diamonds sales and marketing teams have also implemented safety measures to maintain a safe flow of diamonds through its Antwerp and Perth offices, thereby safeguarding the livelihoods of many in the industry since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.
The recent Rio Tinto Specials Tender in Antwerp offered a combination of large rough Argyle and Diavik diamonds and saw solid participation and sale results.
Alan Chirgwin, Vice President - sales and marketing for Rio Tinto’s copper and diamonds business said “Market conditions are tough, there are unprecedented supply chain issues around the globe and so to be able to continue to operate in these times, from the mine to the market, is a testament to the resilience and innovation of our diamonds business.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished