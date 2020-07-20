Rio Tinto: Our global mine to market diamond business is a success despite COVID-19 pandemic

Today

In a press release, Rio Tinto has claimed that it has continued to produce and market its diamonds throughout the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rio Tinto has put in place extensive controls through a combination of testing, screening, sanitizing and social distancing that have allowed it to continue to safely operate through the pandemic. Both mines have also assisted in food security initiatives for local communities.

Sinead Kaufman, managing director operations for Rio Tinto’s copper and diamond mines said “By keeping our miners safe at Argyle and Diavik we have been able to support a wide array of stakeholders including community partners, customers, suppliers and governments.”

According to the statement, Rio Tinto’s diamonds sales and marketing teams have also implemented safety measures to maintain a safe flow of diamonds through its Antwerp and Perth offices, thereby safeguarding the livelihoods of many in the industry since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

The recent Rio Tinto Specials Tender in Antwerp offered a combination of large rough Argyle and Diavik diamonds and saw solid participation and sale results.

Alan Chirgwin, Vice President - sales and marketing for Rio Tinto’s copper and diamonds business said “Market conditions are tough, there are unprecedented supply chain issues around the globe and so to be able to continue to operate in these times, from the mine to the market, is a testament to the resilience and innovation of our diamonds business.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished





