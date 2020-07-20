Exclusive
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
Today
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
ALROSA promotes digital stone tenders enabled by Sarine's technologies
ALROSA is now further promoting these tenders, enabled by Sarine's technologies…..as an innovative alternative, more efficient, less risky procurement of select rough stones sized 2 carats and up, as depicted in their Digital Stones video to prospective buyers posted publicly.
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented, "We are honored to be working with ALROSA, the world's largest miner of rough diamonds by carats, producing roughly 26% of the global supply annually, as their provider of technologies for this new initiative and are excited about the potential of this venture. This initiative, though envisaged with now seemingly uncanny foresight prior to the pandemic, is gaining momentum and offers midstream polishers a new method of acquiring rough, thus filling an acute need for more efficient rough trading means during these times of travel restrictions, increased uncertainties and impinged margins.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished