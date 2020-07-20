ALROSA promotes digital stone tenders enabled by Sarine's technologies

Sarine Technologies Ltd is pleased to announce that following their launch of their pilot program of digital tenders initiated last October, it was expanded in May due to the travel limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

ALROSA is now further promoting these tenders, enabled by Sarine's technologies…..as an innovative alternative, more efficient, less risky procurement of select rough stones sized 2 carats and up, as depicted in their Digital Stones video to prospective buyers posted publicly.

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented, "We are honored to be working with ALROSA, the world's largest miner of rough diamonds by carats, producing roughly 26% of the global supply annually, as their provider of technologies for this new initiative and are excited about the potential of this venture. This initiative, though envisaged with now seemingly uncanny foresight prior to the pandemic, is gaining momentum and offers midstream polishers a new method of acquiring rough, thus filling an acute need for more efficient rough trading means during these times of travel restrictions, increased uncertainties and impinged margins.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



