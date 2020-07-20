Exclusive
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
DDI, RESOLVE in programme merger to promote responsible sourcing of diamonds
The two non-profit organisations will integrate their programmes, including those on responsible mining practices and standards, post-mining land use, support for livelihoods, reclamation, and restoration.
"The jewellery industry needs the essential work of DDI,” said DDI deputy chairperson Stephane Fischler, who is also joining the RESOLVE board of advisors.
“This new partnership is timed to bring the industry and stakeholders to a shared vision of diamonds that support peace, livelihoods, and care for the environment."
DDI is a leader in the transformation of the informal diamond mining sector in Africa to more formal, efficient, and environmentally responsible approaches.
RESOLVE is a co-creator of the CRAFT Code for artisanal mining, a voluntary open-source standard that is gaining traction in the artisanal mining sector.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished