DDI, RESOLVE in programme merger to promote responsible sourcing of diamonds

Today

Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) and RESOLVE, an early pioneer in the field of environmental conflict resolution, have joined forces in a programme merger to bolster both organisations’ capacity to support the responsible sourcing of artisanally mined diamonds and other minerals.

The two non-profit organisations will integrate their programmes, including those on responsible mining practices and standards, post-mining land use, support for livelihoods, reclamation, and restoration.

"The jewellery industry needs the essential work of DDI,” said DDI deputy chairperson Stephane Fischler, who is also joining the RESOLVE board of advisors.

“This new partnership is timed to bring the industry and stakeholders to a shared vision of diamonds that support peace, livelihoods, and care for the environment."

DDI is a leader in the transformation of the informal diamond mining sector in Africa to more formal, efficient, and environmentally responsible approaches.

RESOLVE is a co-creator of the CRAFT Code for artisanal mining, a voluntary open-source standard that is gaining traction in the artisanal mining sector.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



