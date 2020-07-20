Côte d'Ivoire to resume diamond mining after nearly five-decade hiatus

Côte d'Ivoire, previously Ivory Coast, is set to resume industrial diamond mining for the first time in 45 years, according to a news report.

Africa Intelligence reports that mining was expected to recommence in November at four concessions in Séguéla.

The diamond operations were said to be owned by Transactysglasol, which has a trading office in Antwerp, Belgium.

Côte d'Ivoire produced 3,989.58 carats valued at $224,941.29 in 2019, according to the latest data released by the Kimberley Process.

The diamonds were valued at $56.38 per carat.

The KP data also show that the West African country exported 3,888.72 carats worth just above $1 million or $260 per carat in 2019.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



