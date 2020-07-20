A 10.69 carat diamond found at Panna mines in India

Today

Local government authorities have revealed that a 10.69 carat diamond has been retrieved from a shallow mine in the town of Panna, in the Indian the state of Madhya Pradesh. The stone, which was found by a mine worker named Anandilal Kushwaha, could fetch a whopping $66,997 when auctioned, according to media reports.R K Pandey, the District Diamond Officer, acknowledged that while smaller diamond pieces are being found in the area frequently, this particular piece is a “special find”. Once auctioned, the proceeds from the precious stone would be handed over to the depositor, after the deduction of taxes and government royalties.Mine worker Kushwaha, who dug up the gem, had another major win earlier this month when he unearthed a 70-cent diamond from one of the mines.Now, for his second one a team of eight more workers assisted Kushwaha, and the labourer will be distributing his share from the diamond auction equally with his other team members.