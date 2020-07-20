ALROSA earns $ 6.8 million from the sale of large diamonds

Today

This July, the company’s revenue from sales of special-size diamonds (over 10.8 carats) at auctions held in Belgium and Israel reached $ 6.8 million. The diamond miner said in a press note that bidders coming to view the offered goods visited the company's sales offices in these countries going about it in their usual manner.

At the auction in Belgium the company sold 86 gem-quality rough diamonds weighing a total of 1,350 carats, the sales revenue amounted to $4.1 million. The auction results were summarized on July 13, goods were bought by the participants from Belgium, Israel, the UAE and India.

The Israeli auction was completed on July 20 with a revenue of $2.7 million. ALROSA fetched this amount for the sale of 70 gem-quality rough diamonds with a total weight of 1,066 carats to 26 participants. Only Israeli companies took part in this auction.

“These auctions were held in a customary mode at ALROSA’s foreign sales offices. Given the current market situation, we appreciate the results. Our company strives to support its customers, supplying them with necessary rough despite the persisting travel restrictions. We are making every effort possible to ensure that they can operate efficiently,” commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.





