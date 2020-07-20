Exclusive
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
ALROSA earns $ 6.8 million from the sale of large diamonds
At the auction in Belgium the company sold 86 gem-quality rough diamonds weighing a total of 1,350 carats, the sales revenue amounted to $4.1 million. The auction results were summarized on July 13, goods were bought by the participants from Belgium, Israel, the UAE and India.
The Israeli auction was completed on July 20 with a revenue of $2.7 million. ALROSA fetched this amount for the sale of 70 gem-quality rough diamonds with a total weight of 1,066 carats to 26 participants. Only Israeli companies took part in this auction.
“These auctions were held in a customary mode at ALROSA’s foreign sales offices. Given the current market situation, we appreciate the results. Our company strives to support its customers, supplying them with necessary rough despite the persisting travel restrictions. We are making every effort possible to ensure that they can operate efficiently,” commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.