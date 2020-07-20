De Beers invests in US-based digital jewellery brand

Today

De Beers has invested in Gemist, a US-based digital jewellery brand, for an undisclosed amount, according to media reports.

Gemist utilises a “try-and-buy” technology, which allows consumers to customise jewellery and accessories online then receive no-cost replicas of the pieces offline for all occasions before completing the purchase.

““We are honored to partner with De Beers Group Ventures and look forward to working together to develop and grow the Gemist business,” founder and chief executive of Gemist Madeline Fraser was quoted as saying by Instore.

“De Beers Group has an extraordinary legacy of authenticity, quality and sustainability, which are also key features of the Gemist brand.”

De Beers executive vice-president, consumer and brands, Stephen Lussier will join Gemist’s board as part of the investment.

The diamond group will also work with Gemist on consumer engagement approaches, mainly with regards to responsible sourcing of natural diamonds.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished